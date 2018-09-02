Red Sox Injuries: Alex Cora Gives Updates On Chris Sale, David Price

The Boston Red Sox currently are down two aces, but it might not be long before they have a full hand.

Left-hander Chris Sale has been on the disabled list since mid-August with left shoulder inflammation, while fellow lefty David Price is working his way back after suffering a left wrist contusion Wednesday against the Miami Marlins.

But prior to Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox, Red Sox manager Alex Cora offered positive updates on both star pitchers. While neither player has a definitive timetable, they both appear close to returning.

