Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Praises Brock Holt’s Pinch-Hit Ability After 5-3 Win

Brock Holt continues to be Mr. Pinch-Hit Clutch for the Red Sox.

The super utility player, once again, came up big for Boston during Saturday’s 5-3 win against the New York Mets at Fenway Park. After Sandy Leon continued his offensive struggles at the dish, Boston manager Alex Cora elected to pinch-hit Holt in the fifth — and he certainly delivered.

With the game tied at three after a Jackie Bradley Jr. home run was reversed, Mets reliever Paul Sewald intentionally walked Rafael Devers to get to Holt and he sent the ball off the Green Monster to drive in the two base runners for the two-run lead and eventual win.

“Brock has been swinging the bat well out of the bench,” Cora said as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “So we took a chance.”

It’s proven to be a chance worth taking, as Holt 5-for-13 with five extra-base hits, 7 RBIs and four runs as a pinch-hitter this season. And Saturday was no different as he went 1-for-1 with two RBIs.

“One thing for sure, he’s aggressive in those situations … he’s a good hitter,” Cora said. “He puts good at-bats and we’re comfortable with him in those spots.”

The double also marked the third go-ahead pinch-hit run this season — all of which have been game-winners.

Here are some other notes from Saturday’s Red Sox-Mets game:

— Both Ryan Brasier and Steven Wright pitched scoreless innings in relief with each of them collecting a strikeout. Wright worked his way out of a jam and Brasier pitched a 1-2-3 frame, but Cora said the future still isn’t clear for late-inning bullpen relief.

“We gotta wait for (Matt Barnes) to get healthy. And that’s very important for us,” Cora said. “Every conversation we have the last few days about bullpen, we forget that Barnes is very important for us and when he comes back, it gives you another option.”

— Saturday marked win No. 102 for Boston, the third-most wins in franchise history and lowering the magic number to clinch the American League East division to four.

— Rick Porcello allowed just two hits over five innings of work, while the bullpen pitched scoreless, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth frames.

It’s just the second time New York was held to at least two hits in inter league games this season.

— The Red Sox need just four more wins over their next 13 final games to beat the franchise wins record of 105.