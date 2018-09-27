Red Sox Notes: Chris Sale ‘Fighting’ Mechanics, Shoulder OK After Outing Vs. O’s

After a convincing 19-3 win in Game 1 of the Red Sox’s doubleheader against the Orioles, it likely was thought they’d take Game 2 when the two teams took the field to square off against one another for the final time this season.

But that certainly wasn’t the case, as Boston dropped the night cap, 10-3, to Baltimore after the bullpen surrendered seven runs.

Chris Sale struck out eight over 4 2/3 innings of work and gave up three earned runs in his final start of the regular season. His velocity seemed lower than usual, and Sox manager Alex Cora said he’s fighting his mechanics and will work on righting what’s wrong in the coming days.

“We don’t have too much time. So he’ll work on it this weekend,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Probably Monday he’ll throw an aggressive bullpen and see where he’s at and we’ll go from there. … Hopefully he finds his mechanics again and he’ll be ready to go.”

Cora added Sale’s velocity “wasn’t there” Wednesday, but he did hit 94 mph a few times in the fourth, and noted it was a positive he threw over 90 pitches. And despite the low velocity, the skipper doesn’t have any concerns going into October, saying the southpaw is where he should be.

“The only thing we didn’t accomplish through the whole program is for him to get six innings,” Cora said. “But we’ll see what we wanna do over the weekend … as far as pitches, although he didn’t look great, he got up over 90, which is right where we wanted him to be.”

Here are some other notes from Wednesday’s doubleheader:

— Rafael Devers was the story of Game 1, however, as the 21-year-old had himself a game, going 4-for-5 with two home runs, six RBIs and two runs scored.

“He’s been very solid in the strike zone,” Cora said after Game 1. “When he does that, he can do some damage.”

— Eduardo Rodriguez impressed out of the bullpen in Game 2, collecting three strikeouts through 1 1/3 innings of work.

— Jerry Remy, who finished his final radiation treatment for lung cancer Tuesday, was in the NESN booth for an inning of Wednesday’s Game 2. He received a massive standing ovation from the Red Sox crowd and a tip of the cap from Cora.

— David Price pitched Game 1 and gave up three earned runs on six hits with as many strikeouts. Though it wasn’t his best start, the left-hander said he felt good.

“I didn’t throw the baseball the way I wanted to to or expected to throw the baseball today, but that’s baseball,” Price said after the game. “I feel good, I feel like I’m ready to continue forward.”

— The bullpen looked rough in the night cap, as it surrendered seven earned runs. Craig Kimbrel couldn’t get out of the ninth as the closer loaded the bases before being pulled from the game, with Cora chalking the outing up to be “just a bad one.”

— During Game 1, Mookie Betts became just the second Red Sox player to hit at least 30 home runs and steal at least 30 bases in a season. The last do it was Jacoby Ellsbury in 2011.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images