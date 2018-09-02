Red Sox Notes: Eduardo Rodriguez Had ‘Best Stuff Of The Season’ In Return From DL

It’s a somewhat trying time for Boston Red Sox pitching, but Eduardo Rodriguez provided some hope.

Activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday and making his first start since July 14th, the southpaw delivered a stellar outing in the Red Sox’s 6-1 win over the Chicago White Sox.

In his 5 2/3 innings of work, Rodriguez struck out a whopping 12 batters, allowing just one run on three hits with one walk. He took a perfect game into the fifth inning and struck out 10 of the first 12 batters he saw.

Boston’s pitching largely has been good this season, but things have been a little tumultuous lately between injuries and struggles in both the bullpen and rotation. But with some understandable concern that Rodriguez may be a little rusty, he proved exactly otherwise Saturday.

Whether the 25-year-old continues to do so down the stretch remains to be seen, but Rodriguez appears to have provided some stability to what has been a somewhat unstable group lately.

What may be among the most exciting things for the Red Sox is that Rodriguez actually showed some signs of improvement Saturday night.

His fastball, which has averaged at 93.3 mph this season, per Fangraphs, hit 96 multiple times, and even touched 95 during his final inning of work. He also issued just one walk, a promising sign seeing as he’s shown some struggles with command and pitch efficiency.

“Best stuff of the season. Location, mix of pitches, tempo, that was impressive.” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of Rodriguez’s performance, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “There was a quiet confidence on him the last month that, first of all that he was going to contribute, and it felt like he knew probably the rest was going to help him and that he was going to be this guy.

“He’s been working on a few things, like I told you guys in Philly, I saw him from behind the plate and that was impressive — the movement, the sharpness of the pitches, the velocity. And he was throwing the ball well before he got hurt, so I don’t want to say this was surprising for me, but I do believe that was not surprising for him. He has that quiet confidence. He turned the corner somewhere during the season and he’s going to continue doing that.”

Any reliable arm is a good one for a playoff-bound rotation down the stretch, and though it took some time to get Rodriguez to get back, his return looks like it will be incredibly valuable for Boston.

Here are some other notes from Saturday’s Red Sox-White Sox game:

— Jackie Bradley Jr. continues to swing a hot bat, as the center fielder went 2-for-4 Saturday night, drilling a double and a solo shot in the win.

Bradley’s performance comes on the heels of a solid month of August, which easily was hit best month this season at the dash. In those 25 games he hit .282 with seven doubles, one triple, three homers and 14 RBIs.

The defense is a constant for Bradley, and he long has put good wood on the ball every time he connects. But the fact that he’s now finding room in the outfield — and beyond the fence, for that matter — is a good sign. He’s getting hot at the right time, and him sustaining that into the fall would be key for the bottom of the Red Sox lineup.

— Rodriguez wasn’t the only player making his return from the disabled list Saturday, as his batterymate Christian Vazquez also started.

Vazquez had been out since hurting his pinky July 7, but he caught Rodriguez and went 0-for-3 with a walk, strikeout and run scored.

— The New York Yankees also won Saturday, which means the Red Sox’s American League East lead remains at 7.5 games.

— Steven Wright, like Rodriguez and Vazquez, was activated from the DL Saturday morning. He will pitch out of the bullpen, but did not appear in the win.

— Ian Kinsler drilled a solo shot in the eighth inning, which was his first homer in a Red Sox uniform.

— Eduardo Nunez also homered in Saturday’s game, which marked his third dinger in his last five games.

