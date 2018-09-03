Red Sox Notes: Ian Kinsler Making Impact For Boston After Recovering From Injury

Ian Kinsler was expected to provide an immediate boost for the Red Sox upon being traded to Boston, but things don’t always go as planned.

Kinsler went down with a hamstring injury in just his third game with the Red Sox, resulting in a 10-day disabled list stint. But while the emergence of Kinsler in Boston was a tad delayed, he’s beginning to show why the team invested a mid-season trade in him.

The veteran second baseman has been on a tear of late, tallying multi-hit games in six of his last 11 contests. Kinsler kept it going Monday afternoon when he posted a 2-for-5 performance at the plate with three RBIs, helping the Red Sox claim an 8-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the series opener.

After the game, Kinsler was pleased with his performance on Labor Day.

“I’m just trying to do what it takes to win, help the team any way I can,” Kinsler said, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “I’m sitting in a spot where there’s going to be traffic in front of me and guys on base, two outs, guys in scoring position, whatever it is. I’m just trying to impact the game and today it was nice to do that.”

Manager Alex Cora expressed a bit of sympathy for Kinsler, who didn’t exactly start off his Red Sox tenure on a high note.

“The timing of his injury was horrible,” Cora said. “He was swinging the bat well for like a month and a half. He comes back and tries to catch up with the best level of baseball, it’s not that easy. But now he’s staying through the ball, going the other way. He’s a good athlete.”

Now that Kinsler appears to have found his groove, Boston will look for him to keep it going come playoff time.

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Braves:

— Nathan Eovaldi kept the Braves off the scoreboard, but he also wasn’t in very long for Monday’s matinee. The right-hander lasted just 3 1/3 innings in which he allowed two hits with four walks. Still, Eovaldi is happy with the recent mechanical adjustments he’s made.

“Yeah, I definitely felt good out there,” Eovaldi said. “Felt like I was locating the fastball well, I was throwing it up in the zone well. Splitter felt really good today, too. It was just one of those things where they kept fouling balls off, working the counts.”

— The fifth inning belonged to Steven Wright, who logged his first big league appearance since June 22. The knuckleballer tossed 23 pitches and allowed two runners to reach, but managed to get out of the frame unscathed.

— Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth inning despite the Red Sox owning a six-run lead. While the decision initially might have come off as odd, Cora had more than one reason to put his closer into action considering Kimbrel’s background with the Braves.

“He hasn’t pitched in a while and obviously it’s special for him to come here,” Cora said. “We go down there, he wants to pitch. So hey, earn your money over there.”

