Red Sox Notes: Nathan Eovaldi To Start Monday After Rough Outing Vs. White Sox

It was a long night from Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday night.

The Boston Red Sox took a three-run deficit into the two-plus hour rain delay and never could recover, ultimately falling 6-1 to the Chicago White Sox.

Nathan Eovaldi had another tough, albeit shortened, start, giving up three runs (all earned) on three hits. The right-hander failed to record a strikeout on the night and has not picked up a win since his Aug. 4 outing against the New York Yankees.

“We need this guy to be good. We know he can be good,” Sox manager Alex Cora said after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We’ve got to fix him so he can be better. We know he can be better.”

Despite another rough outing, because he only tossed two innings, the skipper said he will pitch Monday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves, taking the place of David Price, who still is nursing a sore left wrist.

Here are some other notes from Friday’s Red Sox-White Sox game:

— Aside from the loss, Xander Bogaerts saw his first-career ejection in the eighth inning. The shortstop was rung up on strikes and was tossed by home plate umpire Will Little as he walked back to the dugout.

Rick Porcello also was ejected after he was yelling from the dugout.

— The New York Yankees won their Friday night matchup against the Detroit Tigers, trimming Boston’s lead in the American League East to 7 1/2 games.

— The Red Sox will make a series of players from Triple-A Pawtucket to begin September callups.

Red Sox will recall these AAA players tomorrow: INF Tzu-Wei Lin

INF Sam Travis

RHP William Cuevas

LHP Bobby Poyner

LHP Robby Scott — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) September 1, 2018

— Pitcher Steven Wright (knee inflammation) and catcher Christian Vazquez (broken pinky finger) also are expected to be activated from the disabled list Saturday.

— Friday marked the end of the Major League Baseball trade deadline and while there were some notable moves, none included the Red Sox.

