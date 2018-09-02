Red Sox Notes: September Call-Ups Get Plenty Of Action In Loss To White Sox

There’s never really a good time to get blanked 8-0, but for the Boston Red Sox, there at least was some fortunate timing.

With rosters expanding Saturday, the Sox were able to roll out all five of their September call-ups in Sunday’s loss to the Chicago White Sox. In doing so, the Red Sox were able to ensure they didn’t have to use any of their key relievers just to get out of the game — especially since starter Brian Johnson was unable to go remotely deep.

Bobby Poyner entered the game first, and initially did pretty well. Relieving Johnson with a runner on second and one out in the second inning, the left-hander induced a fly out and pop out to end the frame. Poyner handled the third as well and allowed a run to score via a walk and single.

William Cuevas, who served as a starter with Triple-A Pawtucket, took over for Poyner in the fourth. Though he occasionally had some good stuff, he didn’t have an overly good outing. Cuevas allowed two runs on three hits with a pair of walks and five strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings. One of the runs he allowed was on a solo shot from Daniel Palka.

Robby Scott arguably had the most success of the three pitchers, as the lefty sidewinder gave up two hits with a trio of strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings of work.

Position players Tzu-Wei Lin and Sam Travis got some run, but not much.

Lin took over at shortstop in the seventh inning and struck out swinging in his lone at-bat.

Travis also entered in the seventh, manning right field. And right after Lin’s eighth-inning strikeout, he too punched out the next at-bat, but was rung up looking.

Here are some other notes from Sunday’s Red Sox-White Sox game:

— Johnson ordinarily has been a reliable starter for the Red Sox this season, but he didn’t have his best showing Sunday.

The southpaw was lifted after just 1 1/3, but in that time he’d surrendered four runs on seven hits with with two strikeouts, one walk and a home run.

While it wasn’t a great display from Johnson, it also was the continuation of some checkered starting pitching over the last few weeks.

— Mitch Moreland started at first base Sunday, which was his first start since Tuesday due to a sore knee.

The 32-year-old went 0-for-2 with one walk and one strikeout.

— With the loss, the Red Sox split this weekend’s four-game series and lost the season series to the White Sox.

— The New York Yankees also lost Sunday, so the Red Sox’s American League East lead remains at 7 1/2 games. Boston’s magic number for a playoff spot sits at nine, while the magic number for the division is 18.

