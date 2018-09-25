Red Sox-Orioles Game Postponed; Doubleheader Set For Wednesday At Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox’s chance to add to their historic win total will have to wait a day.

Tuesday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast, the Red Sox announced Tuesday afternoon.

The teams will play a day-night doubleheader Wednesday to complete their three-game series; Game 1 is set to begin at 1:05 p.m. ET, while Game 2 will kick off at 7:10 p.m. ET as originally scheduled. Tickets for Tuesday night’s game will be honored for the 1:05 p.m. contest.

That means Boston gets the day off after recording its 106th win of the regular season, a new franchise record. There’s not much at stake for the Red Sox other than padding that win total, as the team already has clinched the American League East in addition to securing home field throughout the playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images