Red Sox React to Series Opener Vs. Yankees Being Pushed Back Due To Weather

In a bizarre turn of events, Tuesday’s series opener between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, which was originally scheduled to start at 1:05, was pushed back to 7:05 due to rain.

When Mother Nature is involved with Major League Baseball game, it typically results in a rain delay or complete cancellation resulting in a doubleheader at a later date. But that was not the case in New York on Tuesday, as the players just had to adjust their schedule to get ready for the later start.

NESN’s Guerin Austin caught up with Steve Pearce and Eduardo Nunez prior to the game to discuss whether or not the delay affects their preparation in any way.

To hear from Pearce and Nunez, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images