Red Sox Roster Moves: Bullpen Arms Headline Boston’s September Call-Ups

September call-ups often give fans the chances to see some fresh faces on the big league level.

But that isn’t the case for Boston Red Sox fans this year — at least not yet.

Major League Baseball rosters expanded Saturday, meaning teams can dress and deploy any player on their 40-man rosters. Players not on the 40-man roster, such as prospects, also can be called up if a franchise makes room on its 40-man.

The Red Sox, though, elected to call up five players who all have Major League Baseball experience. Here are Boston’s September call-ups, per NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich:

Red Sox September call ups: Tzu-Wei Lin

Sam Travis

William Cuevas

Bobby Poyner

Robby Scott — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) September 1, 2018

Red Sox fans likely are familiar with each name on that list.

Infielder Tzu-Wei Lin has had multiple stints in Boston over the last two seasons, as has first baseman Sam Travis. Left-handed reliever Robby Scott has 66 appearances for the Red Sox over the last two-plus seasons, and rookie lefty Bobby Poyner has made two appearances out of Boston’s bullpen this year.

Right-handed reliever William Cuevas, meanwhile, had three appearances for the Red Sox in 2016, pitched in one game for the Detroit Tigers in 2017 and made two relief appearances earlier this season for Boston.

Ultimately, none of these players are being called up with the expectations of being huge difference-makers for the Red Sox. More than anything, they will provide depth and insurance for the infield and the bullpen.

Furthermore, MLB’s waiver trade deadline passed at midnight Friday night, so the Red Sox likely now have the final version of their roster. Additional call-ups still could happen, but, for all intents and purposes, Boston is done tinkering.

