Red Sox Send Eduardo Rodriguez To Mound In Series Finale Vs. Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox have clinched a playoff spot and captured win No. 100 with consecutive victories over the Toronto Blue Jays, and Alex Cora’s club will go for the series sweep Thursday at Fenway Park.

Eduardo Rodriguez will toe the rubber for Boston in the series finale. The left-hander has been up-and-down since his return from the disabled list, but was brilliant in his return from the DL, striking out 12 batters in a win over the Chicago White Sox. He struggled in his last outing, though, giving up five runs in 3 1/3 innings in a loss to the Houston Astros.

To see the preview of the Red Sox’s series finale against the Blue Jays, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images