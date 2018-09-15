Red Sox Send Rick Porcello To The Hill In Game 2 Vs. Mets At Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox were shutout by Noah Syndergaard on Friday night in their series opener against the New York Mets.

Syndergaard allowed only three hits in seven shutout innings as the Mets rolled to an 8-0 win.

The Red Sox will send Rick Porcello to the hill Saturday in Game 2 of the series, while the Mets will counter with Corey Oswalt. Manager Alex Cora said before Friday’s game that Porcello might be limited to six or seven innings to lighten his workload as the postseason draws near.

To see the preview of Game 2 of the series, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.