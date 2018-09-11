Red Sox Set Tentative Rotation For Three-Game Series Vs. Yankees Next Week

The Red Sox have an exciting three-game set in The Bronx slated for next week, and there are some compelling storylines surrounding Boston’s tentative starters for the series.

Entering Tuesday night’s contests, the Red Sox own an eight-game lead over the New York Yankees in the American League East. The two sides will meet at Yankee Stadium next Tuesday-Thursday, and the results of this week’s matchups and next week’s series between the rivals assuredly will play a big role in the postseason picture.

And barring an unforeseen change, the Red Sox know which pitchers they are going to roll out.

Nathan Eovaldi, David Price and Eduardo Rodriguez, in that order, will get the ball in New York, Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday.

Eovaldi is interesting since he has been quasi-relegated to relief duty. He’s been ineffective as a starter lately and is set to enter as a long reliever in the Red Sox’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. Eovaldi looked good against the Yankees in his second start in a Red Sox uniform, but it has been the outings immediately since that have seen things go into the tank.

Price, meanwhile, has a checkered history at Yankee Stadium. He’s been pretty good lately, but his recent run of dominance began after he got shelled in The Bronx on July 1. He’s pitched a gem against the Yankees since then at Fenway Park, but throwing a good game in the middle of a pennant race in New York will be an important benchmark for the southpaw.

The starter of the finale, Rodriguez, is in an interesting place. He’s fresh off the disabled list and has tossed one great outing, but also has one largely underwhelming showing. He’s mostly been solid this season, but his struggles in 2018 have come against contending teams. The 25-year-old lefty owns a 1-1 record against the Yankees this season, and a good showing next Thursday could go a long way in determining his role in the postseason.

