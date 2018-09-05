Red Sox Turn To David Price, Look To Continue Winning Streak Vs. Astros

David Price will make his return to the mound Friday after missing one start with a wrist contusion.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander took a comebacker off his throwing arm on Aug. 29 against the Miami Marlins and exited the game after just two innings. But X-rays were negative and he’s ready to return, which is good news for Boston.

Before getting injured, Price had been stellar in his previous seven starts, posting a 5-0 record with a 1.50 ERA. He’ll look to pick up where he left off Friday night against the American League West-leading Houston Astros.

The Red Sox’s pitching matchup is pretty solid for the series, with Eduardo Rodriguez and Rick Porcello following the southpaw.

The Red Sox's pitching matchup is pretty solid for the series, with Eduardo Rodriguez and Rick Porcello following the southpaw.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images