Red Sox Turn To Hector Velazquez To Complete Three-Game Sweep Vs. Braves

The Boston Red Sox are one win away from sweeping the National League East’s best team.

After Boston’s 5-1 victory over the Braves on Tuesday night at SunTrust Park, the Sox now turns their attention to Wednesday afternoon, when Hector Velazquez will take the mound to try to secure the series sweep in Atlanta.

Velazquez last pitched Sept 2. against the Chicago White Sox as a reliever, giving up a run and striking out one in an inning of work. Overall, the right-hander has made six starts on the season and is 7-2 with a 3.24 ERA. The Braves will counter with Mike Foltynewicz, who’s 10-9 with a 2.80 ERA in 26 starts.

