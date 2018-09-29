Red Sox Turn To Nathan Eovaldi To Get Back In Win Column Vs. Yankees

After an 11-6 loss at the hands of the New York Yankees on Friday night, the Boston Red Sox will turn to Nathan Eovaldi to get the team back on the right track.

The right-hander has had success against New York since being traded to Boston in July. In two starts against the Bronx Bombers, Eovaldi has thrown 14 shutout innings while allowing just five hits and striking out nine. He’ll go for his seventh win of the season Saturday and hope to cement himself as the Game 4 starter in the American League Division Series.

The Yankees will counter with Lance Lynn, who’s 9-10 on the season with a 4.80 ERA.

To see Saturday’s full pitching preview, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

