Red Sox Vs. Astros Lineup: Sandy Leon Catches David Price In Series Opener

After an abbreviated appearance and a missed start, David Price will be back on the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

The left-hander was drilled with a comebacker in his Aug. 29 start, forcing him out of his outing after just three innings. What ultimately was diagnosed as a left wrist contusion caused him to miss his next start, but he appears ready to go as the Red Sox open up an exciting three-game set against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park.

Price has been sharp as could be for quite some time now, although when he left his last start with the wrist contusion he clearly didn’t have his best stuff. Still, the Red Sox have won in each of Price’s last nine starts, with the 33-year-old going 5-0 with a 2.43 ERA in that stretch.

The southpaw will be throwing to catcher Sandy Leon, who will bat eighth. Eduardo Nunez also will be in the lineup, hitting seventh and playing third.

The Astros will send out Gerrit Cole to handle the pitching.

Here are the full lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Astros game:

RED SOX (97-44)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

David Price, LHP (14-6, 3.60 ERA)

ASTROS (87-53)

George Springer, RF

Jose Altuve, 2B

Alex Bregman, 3B

Carlos Correa, SS

Tyler White, DH

Yuli Gurriel, 1B

Josh Reddick, LF

Martin Maldonado, C

Jake Marisnick, CF

Gerrit Cole, RHP (13-5, 2.86 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images