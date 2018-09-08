Red Sox Vs. Astros Lineups: Rafael Devers Starts, Eduardo Nunez Sits

The Boston Red Sox will look to get back to their winning ways Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Boston dropped the first game of its three-game series with the Houston Astros after its bullpen squandered a great start by David Price. For Game 2, the Red Sox will hand the ball to left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, who dominated the Chicago White Sox last week in his return from the disabled list.

The Astros will counter with Charlie Morton, who will make his first start since returning from the 10-day D.L. The right-hander is having a great season for Houston, but did give up six runs in a losing effort when these teams played at Minute Maid Park in June.

As for the lineups, the Red Sox will start Rafael Devers at third base and give Eduardo Nunez the day off. Christian Vazquez will handle catching duties as Sandy Leon will begin the game on the bench. Aside from those two changes, Boston’s lineup is the same as it was in the series opener.

The Astros, meanwhile, will re-shuffle the middle of their order and start Tony Kemp in left field instead of Josh Reddick.

Here are the full lineups for Saturdays Red Sox-Astros game:

RED SOX (97-45)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (12-3, 3.34 ERA)

ASTROS (89-53)

George Springer, RF

Jose Altuve, 2B

Alex Bregman, 3B

Yuli Gurriel, 1B

Carlos Correa, SS

Tyler White, DH

Jake Marisnick, CF

Martin Maldonado, C

Tony Kemp, LF

Charlie Morton, RHP (13-3, 3.14 ERA)

