Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Blake Swihart Starts, Mookie Betts Sits

The 2018 Boston Red Sox achieved a special place in franchise history Wednesday night when they became the first Red Sox team to win 100 games since 1946.

Boston earned win No. 100 by topping the Toronto Blue Jays 1-0 behind a gem from left-hander David Price. The Sox will go for the series sweep of the Jays on Thursday night at Fenway Park when they send left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill in search of win No. 13 on the season.

Rodriguez is looking to bounce back from a rough start in his previous outing when he gave up five runs in 3 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros.

Manager Alex Cora will trot out a different lineup for the series finale in support of Rodriguez. Mookie Betts will get the day off, leaving Andrew Benintendi to hit leadoff in his sted. J.D. Martinez will hit cleanup and play right field with Blake Swihart taking over the designated hitting duties and batting in the No. 6 hole.

Christian Vazquez will bat eighth and handle the catching for Rodriguez.

Here are the complete lineups for Thursdays’ Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (100-46)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Ian Kinsler 2B

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Blake Swihart, DH

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (12-4, 3.64 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (65-80)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., SS

Yangervis Solarte, 3B

Justin Smoak, 1B

Kendrys Morales, DH

Randal Grichuk, RF

Kevin Pillar, CF

Teoscar Hernandez, LF

Aledyms Diaz, DH

Reese McGuire, C

Sam Gaviglio, RHP (3-8, 5.25 ERA)