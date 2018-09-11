Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Chris Sale Makes Much-Anticipated Return

Chris Sale is back … kind of.

The Boston Red starter has been on the disabled list since mid-August with left shoulder inflammation, the same ailment that forced him to the D.L. earlier in the month. But Sale will return Tuesday for Game 1 of Boston’s three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, albeit in a limited role.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora plans to use Sale for two innings and approximately 40 pitches before handing the ball to Nathan Eovaldi. Sale will look to begin the process of building himself back up for the postseason, while Eovaldi still is searching for consistency after six consecutive below-average starts.

As for the lineup, Steve Pearce will start and bat fifth against Jays left-hander Ryan Borucki. Sandy Leon will bat eighth and handle the catching duties for Sale, as he so often does.

The Red Sox can clinch a playoff spot with a victory. They also can earn a spot in the postseason if either the Tampa Bay Rays or the Seattle Mariners lose Tuesday night.

Here are the full lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

RED SOX (98-46)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Steve Pearce, 1B

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Sale, LHP (12-4, 1.97 ERA)

Blue Jays (65-78)

Lourdes Gurriel, SS

Devon Travis, 2B

Justin Smoak, 1B

Kendrys Morales, DH

Randal Grichuk, RF

Kevin Pillar, CF

Teoscar Hernandez, LF

Aldedmys Diaz, 3B

Danny Jansen, C

Ryan Borucki, LHP (3-4, 4.39 ERA)

