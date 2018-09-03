Red Sox Vs. Braves Lineup: Jackie Bradley Jr. Sits, Nathan Eovaldi Starts

The Boston Red Sox will look to get back in the win column on Labor Day when they open up a three-game series with the Braves in Atlanta.

This will be the second time the two teams have squared off for a three-game set this season. The Red Sox claimed the first meeting two games to one, and they’ll try to continue their success against the Braves when they give the ball to Nathan Eovaldi in the series opener.

Eovaldi has struggled since the dazzling start to his tenure in Boston. The right-hander hasn’t claimed a victory since Aug. 4, which also marked his last quality start.

Christian Vazquez will do the catching for Eovaldi, marking his second start since returning from the disabled list Sep. 1. Elsewhere in Boston’s starting nine, Jackie Bradley Jr. will have the afternoon off, vaulting Mookie Betts into center field and J.D. Martinez into right.

Here are the full lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Braves game:

RED SOX (94-44)

Mookie Betts, CF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (5-7, 4.35 ERA)

BRAVES (76-60)

Ronald Acuna Jr., LF

Ender Inciarte, CF

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Nick Markakis, RF

Johan Camargo, 3B

Kurt Suzuki, C

Ozzie Albies, 2B

Dansby Swanson, SS

Touki Toussaint, RHP (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

