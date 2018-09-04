Red Sox Vs. Braves Lineups: Andrew Benintendi Sits, Ian Kinsler Hits Second

The Boston Red Sox will look to continue their winning ways Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves.

Boston won the first game of the two-game set at SunTrust Park, and will send Rick Porcello to the mound for Game 2. The right-hander will be opposed by Braves left-hander Sean Newcomb, who only lasted three innings in a start against the Red Sox in May, but still is having a strong sophomore season.

As for the lineups, the Red Sox will switch things up by giving Andrew Benintendi the night off and batting Ian Kinsler second. Steve Pearce will fill in for Mitch Moreland at first base, and Jackie Bradley Jr. will man center field after sitting out Monday’s game.

Aside from the pitcher, Atlanta will feature the same lineup as it did in Game 1.

Here are the full lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Braves game:

RED SOX (95-44)

Mookie Betts, RF

Ian Kinsler, 2B

J.D. Martinez, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Steve Pearce, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (15-7, 4.27 ERA)

BRAVES (76-61)

Ronald Acuna Jr., LF

Ender Inciarte, CF

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Nick Markakis, RF

Johan Camargo, 3B

Kurt Suzuki, C

Ozzie Albies, 2B

Dansby Swanson, SS

Sean Newcomb, LHP (11-7, 3.85 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jim Young/USA TODAY Sports Images