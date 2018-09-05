Red Sox Vs. Braves Lineups: Brandon Phillips Gets First Start For Boston

The Boston Red Sox will roll out a new-look lineup for Wednesday’s series finale against the Atlanta Braves.

Boston won the first two games of this three-game set at SunTrust Park, and will send right-hander Hector Velazquez to the mound as it eyes the series sweep. Atlanta will counter with righty Mike Foltynewicz, who picked up a win in an impressive start against the Red Sox in May at Fenway Park.

As for the lineups, the Red Sox will give Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Ian Kinsler and Eduardo Nunez days off. As a result, Jackie Bradley Jr. will bat leadoff, Blake Swihart will start in right field and bat second and Rafael Devers will return to the starting lineup and play third base.

Brandon Phillips, who Boston called up Tuesday afternoon, will start at second and hit fifth in his team debut.

The Braves, meanwhile, will give star first baseman Freeman a breather on getaway day. Shortstop Dansby Swanson also will sit after taking a pitch to the head in Tuesday night’s game.

Here are the full lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Braves game:

RED SOX (96-44)

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Blake Swihart, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Brandon Phillips, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Brock Holt, SS

Christian Vazquez, C

Hector Velazquez, RHP (7-2, 3.24 ERA)

BRAVES (76-62)

Ronald Acuna Jr., LF

Ender Inciarte, CF

Nick Markakis, RF

Johan Camargo, 3B

Lucas Duda, 1B

Ozzie Albies, 2B

Tyler Flowers, C

Charlie Culberson, SS

Mike Foltynewicz, RHP (10-9, 2.80 ERA)

