Red Sox Vs. Indians Lineup: Andrew Benintendi, Xander Bogaerts Return

After quite a few everyday players got Friday night’s game off for the Boston Red Sox, there will be a bit more normalcy in the lineup in Saturday’s middle contest of a three-game set against the Cleveland Indians.

Andrew Benintendi, Ian Kinsler, Xander Bogaerts, Mitch Moreland and Jackie Bradley Jr. all had Friday off, but will return Saturday night. Mookie Betts will stay out of the lineup, however, meaning Benintendi will man the leadoff spot. Moreland will serve as the designated hitter, which will result in Brock Holt playing first base.

Blake Swihart will bat eighth and do the catching for Rick Porcello, who will be opposed by Indians right-hander Mike Clevinger.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Indians game:

RED SOX (105-49)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, DH

Brock Holt, 1B

Blake Swihart, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (17-7, 4.30 ERA)

INDIANS (85-66)

Francisco Lindor, SS

Michael Brantley, LF

Jose Ramirez, 2B

Edwin Encarnacion, DH

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Yonder Alonso, 1B

Melky Cabrera, RF

Yan Gomes, C

Jason Kipnis, CF

Mike Clevinger RHP (12-8, 3.06 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images