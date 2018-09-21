Red Sox Vs. Indians Lineup: Tzu-Wei Lin, Brandon Phillips Start In Opener

The Boston Red Sox clinched the American League East on Thursday night, and their lineup for Friday’s series opener against the Cleveland Indians reflects the accomplishment.

A number of Boston’s typical starters will have the night off at Progressive Field, including Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. In turn, three September call-ups will be featured in the starting nine, as Tzu-Wei Lin gets the start in center field, Brandon Phillips at second base and Sam Travis in left field.

Chris Sale will toe the rubber for Boston in his third start since returning Sep. 11 from his second disabled list stint of the season. Don’t expect a heavy workload from the left-hander, though, as he’s thrown just 68 pitches in his last two starts combined. The Indians will counter with right-hander Trevor Bauer, whose 2.22 ERA currently ranks third in all of Major League Baseball. Bauer also is working is way back from an injury so he also will be on a very limited pitch count.

Here are the full lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Indians game:

RED SOX (104-49)

Tzu-Wei Lin, CF

Brandon Phillips, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Steve Pearce, 1B

Brock Holt, SS

Blake Swihart, RF

Sam Travis, LF

Sandy Leon, C

Chris Sale, LHP (12-4, 1.92 ERA)

INDIANS (85-67)

Francisco Lindor, SS

Michael Brantley, LF

Jose Ramirez, 2B

Edwin Encarnacion, 1B

Josh Donaldson, DH

Yandy Diaz, 3B

Brandon Guyer, RF

Yan Gomes, C

Jason Kipnis, CF

Trevor Bauer, RHP (12-6, 2.22 ERA)

