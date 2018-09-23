Red Sox Vs. Indians Live Stream: Watch MLB Game Online

The Boston Red Sox can get a couple things locked down with a win Sunday night.

Boston will meet the Cleveland Indians for the rubber match of a three-game set at Progressive Field. The Red Sox boast a 105-50 record, meaning a victory would grant them both the franchise season win record and also would secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

There are no other playoff implications at stake, however, as both the Red Sox and Indians have won their respective divisions.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Red Sox-Indians game online:

When: Sunday, September 23 at 7:08 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images