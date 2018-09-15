Red Sox Vs. Mets Lineups: Steve Pearce Starts, Mitch Moreland Sits

The Boston Red Sox will look to get back to their winning ways Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox on Friday dropped the first game of their three-game set against the New York Mets after getting dominated by right-hander Noah Syndergaard. Rick Porcello will toe the rubber for Boston in Game 2, with Corey Oswalt getting the ball for the Mets.

As for the lineups, Steve Pearce will get the start at first base as Mitch Moreland will begin the game on the bench for the Red Sox. Sandy Leon will handle the catching duties for Porcello, who’s 1-1 in his career against the Mets.

The Red Sox’s magic number to clinch the American League East currently is six.

Here’s Boston’s lineup for Saturday’s game against New York:

(We’ll add the Mets’ lineup once they release it.)

RED SOX (101-47)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Steve Pearce, 1B

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (16-7, 4.27 ERA)