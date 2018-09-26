Red Sox Vs. Orioles Game 2 Lineup: Boston Shakes Things Up For Nightcap

The Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles are playing a twin bill Wednesday at Fenway Park, and Boston got things going with a bang in Game 1.

The Sox dusted the O’s 19-3 Wednesday afternoon in what was the middle contest of a three-game set. For the nightcap, Boston manager Alex Cora made a slew of changes to the lineup, shaking things up quite a bit for the series finale — to the point where there are nearly no everyday players starting.

Chris Sale will get the ball for the Red Sox. The ace is making his final start of the regular season as he looks to ensure he’s in peak form in time for Game 1 of the ALDS. Since coming off the disable list earlier this month, he’s slowly been building up his workload, and Wednesday should be a good test of where he’s at.

The O’s will counter with Jimmy Yacabonis.

Here are the full lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Orioles Game 2:

RED SOX (107-51)

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Brock Holt, 3B

Steve Pearce, 1B

Rafael Devers, DH

Blake Swihart, RF

Brandon Phillips, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Sam Travis, LF

Tzu-Wei Lin, SS

Chris Sale, LHP (12-4, 2.00 ERA)

ORIOLES (45-112)

Cedric Mullins, CF

Jonathan Villar, SS

Trey Mancini, 1B

Adam Jones, DH

Renato Nunez, 3B

Joey Rickard, LF

John Andreoli, RF

Steve Wilkerson, 2B

Caleb Joseph, C

Jimmy Yacabonis, RHP (0-2, 6.34 ERA)

