Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineup: Xander Bogaerts Starts After Leaving Sunday’s Game Early

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora downplayed the seriousness of Xander Bogaerts leaving Sunday’s game early, and that was reaffirmed in as clear a way as possible Monday.

The Sox shortstop will be in the lineup as Boston opens up a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Bogaerts left Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Indians early due to left shoulder soreness. It was a precautionary move by Cora, as the 25-year-old dropped his bat after a swing in the seventh inning. In the moment it appeared nothing was amiss, as he picked the bat right back up, but Cora found it best not to take chance. After the game, both Cora and Bogaerts said it was nothing to worry about. The shortstop will hit cleanup in Monday’s game.

Brock Holt will return to the lineup, hitting seventh and playing second base. Mitch Moreland and Ian Kinsler both will sit, with Steve Pearce staying in the lineup, playing first and hitting sixth.

Nathan Eovaldi will get the ball for Boston and will be caught by Christian Vazquez. Eovaldi looked sharp against the New York Yankees in his last outing, throwing six scoreless innings with two hits, two walks and five strikeouts.

The Orioles will counter with Dylan Bundy.

Here are the full lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Orioles game:

RED SOX (105-51)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Steve Pearce, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (5-7, 3.98 ERA)

ORIOLES (45-110)

Cedric Mullins, CF

Trey Mancini, 1B

Jonathan Villar, SS

Adam Jones, LF

DJ Stewart, RF

Tim Beckham, DH

Renato Nunez, 3B

Steve Wilkerson, 2B

Caleb Joseph, C

Dylan Bundy, RHP (8-15, 5.37 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images