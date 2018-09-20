Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Andrew Benintendi Poised For Breakout In Finale?

The Boston Red Sox are hoping the third time is the charm.

The Red Sox and New York Yankees will wrap up a three-game series Thursday night in the Bronx, where Boston is looking not only to avoid a three-game sweep but also clinch the American League East. The Red Sox’s magic number remains two over the Bronx Bombers.

Boston will try to do so against Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka. He’s been locked in over his last three starts, all wins, allowing just one earned run in 21 innings. He has had issues with the Red Sox this season, though, allowing 11 earned runs in just 15 innings of work.

Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez has completely worn out Tanaka in his career, with a .438 average (7-for-16), three home runs and seven RBIs. Thursday might also mark an Andrew Benintendi breakout. He’s a .333 (7-for-21) career hitter against Tanaka with a pair of home runs.

Here are the starting lineups for both clubs.

Red Sox (103-49)

Mookie Betts, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Brock Holt, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Blake Swihart, 1B

Jackie Bradley, CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (12-4, 3.53 ERA)

Yankees (93-58)

Andrew McCutchen, LF

Aaron Judge, RF

Aaron Hicks, CF

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Didi Gregorius, SS

Miguel Andujar, 3B

Gary Sanchez, C

Luke Voit, 1B

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Masahiro Tanaka, RHP (12-5 3.47 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports