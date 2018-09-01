Red Sox Will Give Ball To Eduardo Rodriguez, Look To Get Back In Win Column

The Red Sox will turn to Eduardo Rodriguez on Saturday to help them get back in the win column.

The southpaw will make his first appearance for Boston since July 14 when he suffered ligament damage in his ankle and will take the mound in hopes to get his 12th win of the season.

Hopefully, Rodriguez can get right back to his normal self and go deep in the game for the Sox after they were forced to dive into their bullpen early in a rain-delayed, 6-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Chicago will counter with left-hander Carlos Rodon, who’s coming off a seven-inning, two-hit outing against the New York Yankees.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images