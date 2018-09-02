Red Sox Wrap: Boston Blanked By White Sox 8-0, Split Four-Game Series

The Red Sox are leaving the Windy City on a low note.

Boston fell to the Chicago White Sox 8-0 on Sunday afternoon, resulting in a split of the four-game series with the South Siders.

Chicago plated two runs in the first inning and never looked back, scoring in each of the game’s first four innings.

The Red Sox fell to 94-44 with the loss, while the White Sox improved to 55-82 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Quiet.

Boston’s offense leads the American League in runs scored, but they were unable to get much going against an old nemesis in James Shields.

ON THE BUMP

— Brian Johnson struck out the first batter he faced and then gave up a solo home run to Tim Anderson that put the White Sox up 1-0. It got worse for Johnson in the first inning — he proceeded to allow two more singles and a walk, which brought another run. Then, former Sox prospect Yoan Moncada reached on an infield single to load the bases with two outs. Fortunately for Johnson, he was able to escape that jam with Boston trailing 2-0.

— Johnson ran into more trouble in the second inning, where he gave up back-to-back singles to begin the frame. Matt Davidson, with his second hit of the game, drove both runners in with a double to deep right-center field. That would be the end of Johnson’s outing. He surrendered seven hits and four earned runs, while walking one and striking out two over 1 1/3 innings.

— Bobby Poyner relieved Johnson and got the final two outs of the second inning. He came back out for the third inning and gave up an earned run after a walk, a stolen base and a single. Chicago led 5-0 through three innings.

— William Cuevas was the next guy out of the Sox bullpen for the fourth inning. He struck out the first two batters beforegiving up a solo homer to Daniel Palka, which increased the White Sox’s lead to 6-0. Palka came close to hitting one a few pitches earlier but the ball narrowly sailed into foul territory. Cuevas struck out Jose Rondon to end the inning.

He came back out for the fifth inning and gave up a walk and a single through the first three batters, resulting in baserunners at the corners with one out. Cuevas was able to get out of the inning without the White Sox scoring any more runs. He remained on the mound for the sixth inning and gave up a double and hit a batter to begin the frame. The White Sox advanced a runner to third on a flyout to right field, putting men on the corners with one out. The Red Sox nearly turned a double play to get out of the inning, but the throw to first was just a step late, which allowed the runner from third to score and push Chicago’s advantage to 7-0.

— Robby Scott relieved Cuevas with two outs in the sixth inning and walked the first batter he faced. Yoan Moncada reached on an infield single to load the bases before Scott escaped the inning with a pop out in the infield.

Scott remained in the game for the seventh inning and gave up a walk and a double, resulting in men at second and third and one out. The veteran left-hander struck out the next two batters to escape the jam without allowing a run.

— Hector Velazquez allowed a run on two singles in the eighth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox had two baserunners in the first inning after Xander Bogaerts singled and J.D. Martinez walked, but neither was able to score.

— Blake Swihart singled in the second inning and stole second base to get into scoring position, but he ultimately was stranded there.

— The Red Sox had just three hits (all singles) and six strikeouts through five innings. They finished with five. Bogaerts (2-for-3) was the only batter with multiple hits.

— Martinez began the sixth inning with a leadoff single, but Eduardo Nunez hit into a double play and Ian Kinsler popped out.

— Bogaerts and Martinez each had two hits, while Swihart had one.

— All other Red Sox batters went hitless.

The White Sox honored legendary play-by-play man Ken "Hawk" Harrelson before Sunday's game.

