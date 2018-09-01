Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Offense Quieted In 6-1 Loss To White Sox

There was no late-inning magic Friday night for the Red Sox.

The White Sox got to Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi early, coupled with a lengthy rain delay led Chicago to a 6-1 win Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Chicago scored its first three runs before the delay and its next three in the seventh and by then, it was too late for the Sox to come back from another deficit as they have many times before.

Boston only could muster five hits as opposed to the White Sox’s 14, with its only run coming in the eighth.

With the loss, the Red Sox slipped to 93-43, while the White Sox, improved to 54-81.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Long.

The two teams waited over two hours to get back on the field after the rain moved in, cutting both Eovaldi and White Sox starter Michael Kopech’s night short.

ON THE BUMP

— Eovaldi started the game by hitting Yolmer Sanchez and later scored on a deep double off the bat of Avisail Garcia. Chicago extended its lead when old friend Yoan Moncada sent an opposite-field home run into the bullpen for the 3-0 lead before the first inning came to a close.

The right-hander’s night was done after two innings thanks to a two-hour and nine-minute rain delay. Eovaldi gave up three runs (all earned) on three hits without recording a strikeout.

— Drew Pomeranz resumed the pitching duties and loaded the bags after giving up a double, hitting a batter and surrendering a single. But he was able to escape any damage after he got Tim Anderson to strike out swinging.

He was able to cruise through the next three innings without giving up a run and striking out six.

— Tyler Thornburg pitched the seventh, gave up a walk and a single before Matt Davidson broke the game open with a three-run blast to left and doubled Chicago’s lead.

— Brandon Workman tossed a scoreless eighth with a strikeout.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox put runners on first and second with nobody out in the first after Mookie Betts was hit with the first pitch of the game and Andrew Benintendi walked, but Betts was caught stealing before a fly out and pop out ended the inning.

— Down 3-0 in the fourth, Boston threatened to tie the game with runners on first and second, but Sandy Leon flied out to end the inning.

— The Sox got on the board in the eighth with a solo home run from Benintendi.

The end of the inning got a bit dicey, however, after Xander Bogaerts was called out on strikes and tossed from the game as he walked back to the dugout. The exchange between the shortstop and home plate umpire Will Little was heated, with manager Alex Cora stepping in the middle of the two.

— Betts, Benintendi, Bogaerts, Eduardo Nunez and Ian Kinsler accounted for Boston’s five hits.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Don’t run on Mookie Betts.

UP NEXT

The two sides will continue their four-game set with Game 3 on Saturday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. Eduardo Rodriguez will make his first start for Boston since being sidelined with an ankle injury in July, and be opposed by Carlos Rodon. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

