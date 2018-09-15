Red Sox Wrap: Brock Holt (Again) Comes Up Big In Boston’s 5-3 Win Vs. Mets

Brock Holt did it again.

The Boston Red Sox found themselves knotted at three in the fifth against the New York Mets, but Holt, who was sent to the plate as a pinch-hitter, sent a shot to left-center off the Green Monster to drive in what would end up being the game-winning run in Boston’s 5-3 win over New York on Saturday afternoon.

Rick Porcello, as expected, was limited to just five innings at Fenway Park. The right-hander notched five strikeouts and gave up three earned runs on two hits, and the bullpen took care of the rest.

With the win, the Red Sox climbed to 102-47, while the Mets slipped to 69-79.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Brock.

The super utility man came up big once again for the Sox with his fifth-inning double, which proved to be the difference-maker.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello cruised through the first three innings, but ran into some trouble in the fourth when he gave up a leadoff single and issued a two-out walk to Todd Frazier to put runners on first and second. Brandon Nimmo followed by blasting his 17th home run into the Boston bullpen to give the Mets a 3-1 lead.

Is this what they mean by a bullpen game? pic.twitter.com/gMZnNWTQTJ — New York Mets (@Mets) September 15, 2018

Porcello ended his afternoon with a 1-2-3 fifth that included a strikeout.

— Bobby Poyner relieved the right-hander and tossed a scoreless sixth with a Jay Bruce strikeout to end the stanza.

— Steven Wright came on for the seventh and immediately ran into trouble by surrendering back-to-back walks to open the inning. The knuckleballer escaped unscathed, though, getting the next three outs in order.

— Ryan Brasier pitched a 1-2-3 eighth that included a strikeout.

— Craig Kimbrel secured save No. 41 with a 1-2-3 ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox put one on the board in the first after Mookie Betts was hit by a pitch and later moved to third on a throwing error by Dominic Smith. With runners on the corners and one out, Xander Bogaerts hit a single up the middle to score Betts to make it 1-0 Red Sox.

Despite loading the bases, the Red Sox would end the inning with just the lone run after Jackie Bradley Jr. flew out to deep right field.

— With two outs in the fifth and Boston down by two, Steve Pearce and Ian Kinsler hit back-to-back singles to bring Bradley to the plate. This time, the center fielder drove the ball high and deep to left, bouncing the ball off the Green Monster. It originally was called a home run, but after a review, the call was reversed and Bradley was left with a double and a 3-3 tie.

After Rafael Devers was issued an intentional walk, Holt, who was pinch-hitting for Sandy Leon, made the Mets pay with a wall-ball double, bringing in both Bradley and the third baseman to make it 5-3.

Our Brock star. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8lFG5iuHCT — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) September 15, 2018

— Pearce led the way for Boston with three hits on the afternoon, while Andrew Benintendi had two.

— Bogaerts, Kinsler, Bradley, Devers and Holt each had one.

— J.D. Martinez and Leon went hitless. Christian Vazquez, in his one at-bat, also did not record a hit.

TWEET OF THE GAME

We see you, Brock.

As a PH this season: 5-for-13

– 7 RBI

– 2 HR

– 2 2B

– 3B 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/EsGvr7mViv — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) September 15, 2018

UP NEXT

The two sides wrap up their three-game set Sunday in a battle of the aces at Fenway Park. Chris Sale will get the ball for Boston and be opposed by Jacob deGrom. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.