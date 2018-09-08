Red Sox Wrap: Eduardo Rodriguez Shelled In 5-3 Loss To Astros

The Red Sox can’t seem to figure out the Astros.

Boston dropped its second straight game to Houston on Saturday, falling 5-3 in the middle contest of a three-game set at Fenway Park.

The bullpen pretty much was the only bright spot for the Red Sox. Starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was knocked around, while the offense mostly was quiet and struggled to execute with runners on base, stranding eight.

With the loss, the Red Sox fall to 97-46, while the Astros climb to 88-54.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Lackluster.

Though the Red Sox showed occasional signs of life, it overall was a pretty uninspired performance.

ON THE BUMP

— Eduardo Rodriguez looked sharp last week in his first start since being activated from the disabled list, but that was far from the case Saturday. The southpaw lasted just 3 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts. He threw 78 pitches in the start.

Rodriguez made quick work of Houston in the first, posting a 1-2-3 frame with two strikeouts. But after the offense gifted the left-hander a 1-0 lead, he gave up a pair in the second. Carlos Correa drilled a one-out double, then scored on a Tyler White stand-up triple to center. Jake Marisnick then plated White with a sacrifice fly, giving the Astros a 2-1 advantage before Rodriguez got out of the inning.

Things didn’t get much better in the third, as Rodriguez gave up a solo shot to Alex Bregman to up Houston’s lead to 3-1.

Martin Maldonado made it 4-1 in the fourth, also taking Rodriguez deep.

Following Maldonado’s dinger, Rodriguez got an out and issued a walk, prompting manager Alex Cora to come out and end the pitcher’s day.

— Brandon Workman took over with one on and one out in the fourth and immediately loaded the bases with a single and walk. Yuli Gurriel drove in one run, which was charged to Rodriguez, on a sacrifice fly to extend the Astros’ advantage to 5-1 before Workman escaped the frame.

Workman returned for the fifth and allowed a single in a scoreless frame.

— Bobby Poyner got the sixth and let up a walk and hit a batter to begin the stanza, but got the next three hitters out to escape the jam.

Poyner came back out for the seventh and retired the side in order with two strikeouts.

— Tyler Thornburg allowed two singles to begin the eighth but wiggled out of the jam without allowing any runs.

The right-hander also pitched the ninth, issuing a walk in the scoreless frame.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— For the second night in a row, the Red Sox got on the board in the first inning.

Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi led off the game with back-to-back singles. Betts moved to third on a J.D. Martinez lineout and scored the next at-bat on a Xander Bogaerts single. Astros starter Charlie Morton then buckled down and got the next two batters out to end the frame and strand two runners.

— Down 5-1 in the fifth, Bogaerts gave the Red Sox a pulse with a solo shot.

— The Red Sox made things interesting in the ninth. Blake Swihart began the inning with a single, and Betts later walked. A passed ball allowed runners to reach second and third, and Benintendi hit a one-out single to left to plate Swihart and cut the deficit to 5-3.

The game ended the next at-bat, however, as Martinez grounded into an inning- and game-ending double play.

— Bogaerts led the Red Sox with three hits, while Betts and Benintendi added two apiece.

— Mitch Moreland and Jackie Bradley Jr. each had one hit, as did Swihart in his pinch-hit at-bat.

— J.D. Martinez, Ian Kinsler, Rafael Devers and Christian Vazquez all went hitless.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Never a bad day at Fenway.

We like it here. pic.twitter.com/q4HdAeMSOt — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) September 8, 2018

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Astros will finish up their three-game set Sunday night. Rick Porcello is set to get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Dallas Keuchel. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images