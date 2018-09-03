Red Sox Wrap: Timely Hitting Lifts Boston To 8-2 Win Over Braves

The Boston Red Sox are back in the win column.

After an ugly 8-0 loss in Chicago against the White Sox on Sunday, the Red Sox responded with an 8-2 win in a Labor Day matinee against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park.

Nathan Eovaldi turned in another forgettable performance in the series opener, tossing 3 1/3 scoreless innings in which he allowed two hits while walking four. Boston’s bats, on the other hand, rose to the occasion with a trio of loud innings.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 95-44, while the Braves fall to 76-61.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Patience.

The Red Sox had no answer for Braves starter Touki Toussaint through the first four innings, but the visitors hung tough to earn an impressive win.

ON THE BUMP

— The first inning was far from a breeze for Eovaldi, who threw 39 pitches and walked three Braves before getting out of the frame. The right-hander responded with a flawless, 13-pitch second inning and a clean third before running into some trouble in the fourth.

After allowing a leadoff walk to Johan Camargo and a single to Kurt Suzuki, Eovaldi recorded the first out of the inning when he induced Ozzie Albies to fly out. But with 86 pitches thrown, that would be all for the Red Sox’s starter.

— Brandon Workman followed Eovaldi and walked Dansby Swanson to load the bases before recording the final two outs of the scoreless fourth inning.

— Steven Wright came on for the fifth, his first big league appearance since June 22. The knuckleballer managed to keep Atlanta off the scoreboard despite hitting a batter and allowing a single in a 23-pitch inning.

— The sixth inning belonged to Joe Kelly, who was rudely greeted by a leadoff home run off the bat of Albies. The right-hander sat down the next three batters in order.

— Ryan Brasier didn’t have his best stuff in the seventh inning. The right-hander allowed three singles to load the bases before allowing a sacrifice fly off the bat of Suzuki. Brasier was pulled from the game after recording the second out of the inning.

— Heath Hembree struck out Albies to end the messy seventh.

— Matt Barnes tossed a scoreless eighth inning despite allowing Swanson to reach third base with one out.

— Craig Kimbrel kept the Braves off the scoreboard in the ninth to nail down the win.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox didn’t record their first hit of the game until the fifth inning when the bats finally woke up. Boston quickly grabbed a 2-0 lead thanks to three consecutive doubles from Eduardo Nunez, Ian Kinsler and Christian Vazquez, respectively. After Blake Swihart advanced Vazquez to third on a groundout, Mookie Betts plated the Sox’s third run of the game with an RBI single.

— Boston tacked on some much-needed insurance in the eighth, thanks in large part to a costly Braves error. J.D. Martinez kicked things off with a one-out single and promptly reached second after Mitch Moreland drew a two-out walk. Atlanta appeared to get out of dodge when Nunez tapped a weak grounder to first, but a Freddie Freeman wild throw allowed the inning to continue. Kinsler capitalized on the opportunity by smacking a two-run single to boost the Red Sox’s lead to 5-2.

— The Sox were back at it again in the ninth. Brock Holt got things going with a leadoff, pinch-hit walk and Andrew Benintendi moved him over to third with a double. After the Braves elected to intentionally walk Martinez, Xander Bogaerts delivered with a two-run double. Nunez proceeded to make it 8-2 Sox with a sacrifice fly.

— Every Red Sox starter logged at least one hit. Benintendi and Kinsler both posted 2-for-4 lines at the dish.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Braves will square off in the middle game Tuesday night. Rick Porcello is set to get the ball for Boston opposite Brockton, Mass. native Sean Newcomb. First pitch from SunTrust Park is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET.

