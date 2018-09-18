Red Sox-Yankees Start Time For Tuesday’s Game Pushed Back To 7:05 P.M.

The Boston Red Sox will have to wait a few more hours for their first chance to clinch the American League East.

The start time for the Red Sox’s series opener with the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium has been changed to 7:05 p.m. ET, the Yankees announced Tuesday morning.

The Red Sox and Yankees were supposed to open their three-game series at 1 p.m. ET, but rain in the forecast apparently was enough to push back the start time. (Here’s why the two clubs originally were slated to start the game at 1 p.m.)

Boston’s magic number over the Yankees is down to two, meaning they need just one win in this three-game set to clinch their third consecutive division.

Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Red Sox opposite Yankees left-hander J.A. Happ.

NESN’s pregame coverage begins live at 6 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images