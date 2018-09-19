Red Sox’s Alex Cora Reveals Schedule For Chris Sale Ahead Of Playoffs

The Red Sox brought in Chris Sale to help Boston in the playoffs, and that’s exactly what the ballclub plans for the left-hander to do this October.

Prior to Wednesday’s game against the New York Yankees, Sox manager Alex Cora went over Sale’s schedule ahead of the postseason. The southpaw will start Friday’s series opener against the Cleveland Indians as well as next Wednesday’s contest against the Baltimore Orioles.

From there, the Red Sox will line up Sale with the American League Division Series in mind.

To hear from Cora, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports