Red Sox’s Amazing Comeback Win Over Braves Summed Up With Insane Stat

The Boston Red Sox pulled off the best comeback in Major League Baseball this season when they overcame a 7-1 deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves 9-8 at SunTrust Field on Wednesday.
Check out this incredible stat from ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi:
Wow.
The Red Sox were down 7-1 in the eighth inning and ultimately tied the score with a six-run frame. Freddie Freeman put the Braves back on top with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, but the Sox struck the final blow in the top of the ninth inning when Brandon Phillips blasted a two-run homer to put Boston ahead 9-8.
The loss is a heartbreaking won for Atlanta — a team fighting for the National League East crown with a slim 2.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP