Red Sox’s Amazing Comeback Win Over Braves Summed Up With Insane Stat

The Boston Red Sox pulled off the best comeback in Major League Baseball this season when they overcame a 7-1 deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves 9-8 at SunTrust Field on Wednesday.

Check out this incredible stat from ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi:

MLB teams were 487-0 when leading by 6 runs entering the 8th inning this season.. That streak came to an end as the @RedSox erase a 7-1 deficit to beat the @Braves, 9-8.. — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) September 5, 2018

Wow.

The Red Sox were down 7-1 in the eighth inning and ultimately tied the score with a six-run frame. Freddie Freeman put the Braves back on top with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, but the Sox struck the final blow in the top of the ninth inning when Brandon Phillips blasted a two-run homer to put Boston ahead 9-8.

Welcome to the team Brandon Phillips, it is VERY nice to meet you! pic.twitter.com/eRZNjzE8hO — NESN (@NESN) September 5, 2018

The loss is a heartbreaking won for Atlanta — a team fighting for the National League East crown with a slim 2.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.

