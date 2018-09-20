Red Sox’s Austin Maddox Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Could Miss 2019

The Boston Red Sox announced Thursday that right-hander Austin Maddox underwent successful shoulder surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Maddox’s recovery time is expected to be approximately 12 months after the procedure, which was performed on the pitcher’s right shoulder rotator cuff. That means he could miss the entire 2019 season.

Maddox, 27, appeared in 13 regular season games with Boston last season, allowing only one earned run over 17 1/3 innings (0.52 ERA) while posting a 0.87 WHIP. He also appeared in two playoff games, surrendering one run in two innings.

Maddox, a third-round draft pick in 2012, didn’t appear in the majors this season, though. He was limited to eight minor league appearances, including five at Triple-A Pawtucket, where he gave up 12 earned runs over 7 2/3 innings (14.09 ERA).

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images