Red Sox’s Brandon Phillips Explains Reason For Picking Zero As Jersey Number

Brandon Phillips made Boston Red Sox history before ever taking the field for the American League East leaders, but he didn’t do it intentionally.

The veteran infielder was added to the Sox’s roster Tuesday, and he became the first player in Red Sox history to wear No. 0.

So why did Phillips choose to sport that number? The explanation actually is pretty simple.

The 37-year-old told reporters prior to Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Braves that the three numbers he wanted — 4, 7 and 44 — all were taken and he did not want to switch jerseys so he saw only one route: ask for the “weirdest number” the team had.

Since no one has ever donned the number, it seems like a prime candidate for weird.

That’s one way to leave your mark on a franchise.

Phillips was signed to a minor-league contract earlier this season and spent his summer hammering Triple-A pitching as a member of the Pawtucket Red Sox. He now will join an infield rotation that includes Xander Bogaerts, Ian Kinsler, Rafael Devers, Eduardo Nunez, Tzu-Wei Lin and Brock Holt.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images