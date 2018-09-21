Red Sox Final

Red Sox’s Chris Sale Set To Take Mound In Series Opener Vs. Indians

by on Fri, Sep 21, 2018 at 12:52AM

After the Boston Red Sox are finished celebrating their American League East title, they’ll prepare for their final road series of the regular season.

Boston clinched the division crown Thursday with an 11-6 win over the New York Yankees, and they’ll face another potential playoff opponent Friday when they open up a series with the Cleveland Indians.

The Red Sox will send left-hander Chris Sale to the hill in what will be his third start since coming off the disabled list, while the Indians will counter with Trevor Bauer. Both starters are working their way back from injury, so expect the bullpens to get plenty of work.

To check out the pitching preview, watch the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties