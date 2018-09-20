Red Sox’s David Price Assesses Tough Outing In 10-1 Loss To Yankees

David Price has been spectacular in the second half of the season, but his struggles at Yankee Stadium continued Wednesday night.

The Red Sox starter gave up six runs (four earned) on five hits and walked four in Boston’s 10-1 loss to the New York Yankees. After the game, the southpaw spoke to reporters, noting the last “year or two” have been tough for him when he pitches in The Bronx, while also detailing what went wrong in the loss.

