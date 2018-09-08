Red Sox’s David Price ‘Outstanding’ In Return To Mound Vs. Astros

Manager Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox breathed a sigh of relief when David Price only was diagnosed with a left wrist contusion after taking a comebacker off the arm in his last start against the Miami Marlins.

The left-hander missed his next start, but returned the mound Friday when the Sox welcomed the Houston Astros to Fenway Park.

Price showed no ill-effects from the time off, as he allowed two runs on two hits while striking out 10 in 6 1/3 innings. The Red Sox fell 6-3 in the series opener but Cora was thrilled with how the lefty looked in his first start back.

To hear from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images