Red Sox’s Eduardo Nunez Details Knee Pain, Says It’s Almost 100 Percent

It’s been almost a year since Eduardo Nunez collapsed while running to first base during his first at-bat in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

The Boston Red Sox infielder was carried off the field, unable to put weight on his right knee, and missed the remainder of the playoffs, which Boston ultimately was bounced from by the Houston Astros that series. And though that same knee has given him some trouble during the 2018 season, Nunez says he feels good and is playing pain-free.

“I feel better. At the beginning of the season, I was hurt. I just tried. My knee didn’t feel good. I couldn’t run. I couldn’t move at second base. I couldn’t drive the ball. I was going through a tough process,” Nunez told WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “But now my knee feels better. The last couple of weeks is when my knee felt better. Now I can enjoy playing. It was sore. I was playing all nine innings with pain. I was trying.”

Sox hitting coach Tim Hyers noted he’s been impressed watching Nunez hit as of late and that the stability in his knee greatly has improved.

“I think now he’s feeling stronger and letting go, feeling that stability,” Hyers said, via Bradford. “His backside is working so much better with his swing.”

The infielder was hitting .259 on the season with 44 RBIs coming in to Wednesday’s thrilling 9-8 win over the Atlanta Braves. Nunez had two RBIs and a run in the series, and with him feeling near 100 percent, he’ll certainly be able to contribute to the Red Sox come playoff time.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images