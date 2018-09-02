Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez Assesses Performance In Win Over White Sox

Eduardo Rodriguez looked about as sharp as could be in his return to action Saturday night.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander hadn’t pitched, save for two rehab starts, since July 14th, but was activated Saturday morning and got the start in the Sox’s 6-1 win over the Chicago White Sox.

But Rodriguez’s performance wasn’t just serviceable, it was stellar. The southpaw allowed just one run on three hits over 5 2/3 innings, striking out 12 and walking one.

Following the game, Rodriguez assessed his quality performance. To hear what he had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.