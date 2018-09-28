Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Looking To Finish MVP-Caliber Season On High Note

Mookie Betts has had an incredible 2018 season.

The Boston Red Sox star currently is the front-runner for the American League MVP Award. He leads the AL with a .346 batting average and has a 10.6 WAR. Betts also became just the second player in Red Sox franchise history to notch a 30 home run, 30 stolen base season.

Betts appears to have a big lead in the MVP race as the season draws to a close, and he might have cemented his case with a home run off New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman that secured the AL East title for the Sox.

To hear NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley discuss Betts’ season, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images