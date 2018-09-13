Red Sox’s Stellar Season Has Featured Success Vs. AL East Opponents

The Boston Red Sox have been flat-out dominant this season, something their American League East rivals certainly are well aware of.

The Red Sox own above-.500 records this season against each of their division foes, including a 14-2 mark against the Baltimore Orioles and a 14-4 post over the Toronto Blue Jays entering Thursday.

Prior to the series finale against the Jays at Fenway Park, NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley broke down Boston’s success against AL East teams in 2018. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.