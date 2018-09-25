Red Sox’s Victory ‘Not Just Another Game’ As They Set Franchise Win Record

It’s been a historic year for the Boston Red Sox.

The team set a new franchise record for wins in a single season, 106, Monday night with a 6-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Boston also clinched home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

But what makes this Red Sox team so different from previous Boston World Series squad?

NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley discussed why this team is special. To hear what they had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.