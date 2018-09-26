Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Reacts To Reaching 100 RBIs Milestone This Season

The 2018 season has been a great one for Xander Bogaerts.

Bogaerts, who entered Wednesday’s Game 1 of the doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles with 96 RBIs on the year, stroked a two-run double in the first inning before cranking a two-run blast in the sixth to give him 100 runs batted in for the season.

After Boston’s 19-3 win at Fenway Park, Bogaerts reflected on the accomplishment, noting that it’s among the best of his young career. For more from the Red Sox shortstop, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports